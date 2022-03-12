Fun things you can do at Disney World resorts, even if you’re not staying there

- Visiting a Disney World resort can essentially be a vacation in its own right.
- Some have gourmet dining options, art classes, and photo opportunities.
- The Animal Kingdom Lodge even has opportunities to get close to animals.
Of course, some of these activities cost an extra fee, but they’re open to everyone — even if you’re not staying there.
For a $55 fee, visitors can also partake in carriage rides and horseback riding year-round.
Room exteriors in the ’60s area, for example, are decorated with flowers and peace signs, and staircases are hidden inside giant yo-yos.
Not only will you be transported to another era just by visiting, but you can also score some unique photos while there.
The “Cars” section is filled with pathways that look like roads, and “The Lion King” area has giant replicas of Simba, Timon, and Pumbaa. Everyone is welcome to take a walk around the resort and snap some photos while there.
At the movies-themed location, you can walk through a larger-than-life replica of Andy’s room from Toy Story. There’s also a giant football field at the sports version, and a sky-high jukebox at the music-centric spot.
The photo ops at this hotel are arguably some of the best in the entirety of Disney World.
For a meal afterward, you might want to check out Sebastian’s Bistro or Spyglass Grill to get a taste of Latin and Caribbean food.
According to the Disney Food Blog, the resort also usually offers dinner and safari packages for upwards of $200. However, the activity has been paused since the start of the pandemic. There is an $89 evening version of the tour that is currently available to book.
The classes are led by master artists, according to Disney, and attendees have the opportunity to create Disney-inspired paintings.
When not exploring the resort’s nature pathways, visitors can eat at numerous restaurants, go jogging, rent a motorized boat, or play at an arcade.
