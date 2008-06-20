Activist Yahoo Shareholders Still Dreaming Of Microsoft Deal, Or Something (YHOO, MSFT)

Carl Icahn, and just about everybody else, seems to have given up on the notion of a Microsoft/Yahoo deal. But a couple of activist shareholders — guys who own a few shares and have a microphone, really — are still holding out hope.



Today it was Mark Nelson, a partner with Mithras Capital, which owns 1.7 million Yahoo shares. Nelson sent a letter to Steve Ballmer asking him to take his proposal to buy Yahoo’s search business for $9 billion directly to the shareholders. On Monday it was Eric Jackson, who’s cobbled together a coalition of 3.2 million shares, and is calling for a half-Icahn, half-Yahoo board.

We’re still not convinced that Microsoft won’t return one day down the road, and pick up a Jerry-less Yahoo for pennies on the dollar (nor are we convinced that’s a good idea). But it’s not going to happen because Mark and Eric have asked for it.

Picture of Eric Jackson from TheStreet.com

