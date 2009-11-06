Activist Groups Freak Out Over Goldman's H1N1 Vaccines

This story about Goldman Sachs (GS) getting H1N1 vaccine is really a story about the power of TV, or more specifically, The Today Show. You see, it’s really not news that Goldman Sachs was given 200 doses of the vaccine, along with several other companies. BusinessWeek actually reported it a few days ago.



But man, once The Today Show gets their hands on it, all hell breaks loose. Outrage!

Now you have the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington demanding an investiation.

The thing is, there’s no evidence whatsoever than anyone is getting the vaccine undeserved. There’s no evidence that the CDC is allocating the vaccine in any manner other than what’s most effective. Nobody has any evidence that the CDC decided Wall Street people are more important than the plebes, which is how the media has played this story.

But again, all credit to the Today Show for making this happen.

