Christoph Rehage, a German traveller and author who’s written about China, may be in trouble with the Chinese government after comparing Mao Zedong to Adolf Hitler in a recent video.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.