You-Be-The-Terrorist video game Sales Reach $600 Million In 5 Days

In one week, Activision and Infinity Ward’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has raked in more cash than any form of entertainment for sale.



Any form!

It sold around 9.4 million copies of the first-person shooter game in five days and made $600 million.

Last year’s video game sales champ Grand Theft Auto 4 sold 5.9 million units and made $450 million in five days. At the movies, The Dark Knight made over $238 million in its first seven days of release.

Modern Warfare 2 is so popular it pushed Xbox Live, Microsoft’s online game matchplaying network, to host a record 2 million players online at the same time.

Controversy — stemming from a game mission in which players are supposed to kill civilians in a crowded airport — hasn’t hurt sales, either. Though it did get the game banned in Russia.

Here’s that scene. Warning: It’s extremely violent and disturbing:



