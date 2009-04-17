Guitar Hero, World Of Warcraft, Call Of Duty Still Crushing It

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) issued a surprise announcement this morning, saying Q1 sales were “tracking ahead” of February guidance.



The company said it saw continued strong performance from three core franchises: Call of Duty, Guitar Hero, and World of Warcraft.

Activision also confirmed yesterday’s report it replaced The9 (NCTY) with NetEase (NTES) to distribute WoW in China. Lazard’s Colin Sebastian said “expect AB to receive a higher revenue share under the new deal” in a note to investors. But China still makes up less than 10% of Activision’s Warcraft revenue.

Shares in ATVI were up about 3.7% on the news in early trading.

