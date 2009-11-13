Activision Took In $310 Million In 24 Hours With Call Of Duty

Activision (ATVI) expects to report selling 4.7 million copies of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in its first 24 hours on the U.S. and U.K. markets, MarketWatch reports.



They project that revenue from the game for that day (November 10) was around $310 million.

This is the sixth instalment in the massively successful Call of Duty series. The seventh is already in production.

