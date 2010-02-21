Activision Sued Over 'Guitar Hero' Patent Claims

As the battle of band licensing fees rages over music in video games (the two most outspoken mouthpieces on the issue are, of course, Viacom Chief Philippe Dauman and Warner Music CEO Edgar Bronfman, Jr.), there is a new topic of disagreement.



Can “Rock Band” or “Guitar Hero” be patented?

Activision thinks so, or at least advertises as much.

According to a lawsuit filed by the Patent Compliance Group on Feb. 12, Activision (maker of “Guitar Hero”) has improperly labelled products as patented or patent pending.

The Hollywood Reporter, Esq.: PC[G] claims that Activision has abused the process by not actually having relevant applications pending and/or not having patents that cover the scope of its marked products.

PCG is asking for no more than $500 for each of Activision’s violations—not quite the monetary retribution music labels are after.

Read more at THR.

