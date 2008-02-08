Activision Q3: Sales Soar, Beats Street (ATVI)

Strong sales of Call Of Duty 4 and Guitar Hero III helped video game giant Activision easily beat Street estimates for Q3 sales and EPS. The company recorded $1.48 billion in Q3 sales, up 80% y/y and higher than the Street’s $1.36 billion estimate, and 86 cents EPS, beating the Street by 6 cents per share. Net income jumped 90% y/y to $272.2 million last quarter.

The company expects growth to slow this quarter: Activision gave guidance for Q4 sales of $350 million — up 12% y/y. Release.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.