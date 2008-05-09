Activision Turns In Huge Q4

Activision (ATVI) crushed analyst estimates for both EPS and revenue in the first quarter and posted record revenues for the fiscal year.



No surprise here: Call of Duty 4 and Guitar Hero III were the third- and fourth-best selling games in North America last year, respectively.

Quarter

Revenue: $602.451, 93% increase y/y, more than analyst estimate of $369.12 million

EPS: $0.15, 400% y/y increase, more than analyst estimate of $0.05

Operating Income: $54.533 million, 287% increase y/y

Fiscal Year

Revenue: $2.90 billion, 92% increase y/y, higher than analyst estimate of $2.66 billion

EPS: $1.10, 293% increase y/y, higher than analyst estimate of $1.08

Operating Income: $479.614 million, 556% increase y/y

Guidance: For the next quarter, revenue is expected to be $500 million and EPS will be $0.04F. Excluding the impact of the merger with Vivendi, the EPS is expected to be $0.13.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.