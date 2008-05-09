Activision Turns In Huge Q4

Vasanth Sridharan

Activision (ATVI) crushed analyst estimates for both EPS and revenue in the first quarter and posted record revenues for the fiscal year.

No surprise here: Call of Duty 4 and Guitar Hero III were the third- and fourth-best selling games in North America last year, respectively.

Quarter
Revenue: $602.451, 93% increase y/y, more than analyst estimate of $369.12 million
EPS: $0.15, 400% y/y increase, more than analyst estimate of $0.05
Operating Income: $54.533 million, 287% increase y/y

Fiscal Year
Revenue: $2.90 billion, 92% increase y/y, higher than analyst estimate of $2.66 billion
EPS: $1.10, 293% increase y/y, higher than analyst estimate of $1.08
Operating Income: $479.614 million, 556% increase y/y

Guidance: For the next quarter, revenue is expected to be $500 million and EPS will be $0.04F. Excluding the impact of the merger with Vivendi, the EPS is expected to be $0.13.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.