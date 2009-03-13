Activision Playing It Conservative, Focusing On Growing Its Hits

Activision’s (ATVI) thinks it’ll find growth this year by getting even more people playing existing gaming franchises like World of Warcraft, Call of Duty, and Guitar Hero even more.



That’s what company CFO Thomas Tippl told analysts at a conference organised by Wedbush Morgan yesterday:

“What you should expect from us is consistent with what we’ve done in the past,” Tippl answered, kicking off a question-and-answer session that demonstrated considerable confidence in the publisher’s tried-and-true methods. “Growing the existing franchises we have [has been] the number one priority in the company’s growth plan.”..

“It’s easier to grow big franchises,” he explained, “because you have the resources that are unmatched in product development, you can outspend competition in marketing, you can cooperate more deeply with retailers on in-store execution. All of these things matter, and that’s why we’ve been able to grow our bigger franchises faster than all of our other franchises.”

Thomas said Warcraft in particular had room to grow in Asia, where the latest expansion pack has still failed to win approval from Chinese censors and remains off the shelves.

That’s the exact opposite approach from rival Electronic Arts (ERTS), whose boss still exhorts employees to take risks with new game concepts.

So who’s right? Well, both companies. Activision still has room to grow core titles like WoW or Call of Duty, whereas EA stalwarts like Madden NFL seem to have plateaued.

