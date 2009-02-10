Activision Jumps On The Wii Bandwagon, Too (ATVI)

Last week we saw an ailing video game publishing giant Electronic Arts (ERTS) say the obvious: It was focusing its efforts on the console with the most titles, far and away the Nintendo (NTDOY) Wii.



Now the industry’s other mega-publisher is doing the same thing: Activision (ATVI) is announcing a new Wii-centered label called “Fun4All”, with a two-week advertising blitz targeted towards children and housewives hitting the air on Feb 13.

All the better for Nintendo since the greatest criticism of the console has been that while there’s a handful of deeply beloved games (Wii Sports, Wii Fit, Mario Kart), the Wii’s game library isn’t all that deep. So with more games coming, Nintendo’s position will only improve.

The losers: Microsoft (MSFT) and especially third-place Sony (SNE). Companies like EA are saying explicitly they’re shrinking their portfolios — in this economy, more development for the Wii means less for other consoles.

