Activision Postpones 'StarCraft 2', Lowers Guidance

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) reported Q2 ’09 results this afternoon that were in-line with street expectations. But the company has pushed back the release dates of its Singularity and StarCraft 2 titles, causing it to lower revenue guidance for the full-year 2009 from $4.3 billion to $4.05 billion.



Prior to today’s results, analysts were expecting $4.9 billion in full-year revenue (the company tends to be very conservative with its guidance). The company maintained its full-year EPS guidance of $0.63 (the street is expecting $0.67).

Revenue was $801 million, versus street consensus of $801 million while EPS was $0.08, versus street consensus of $0.07. The results were driven by strong sales in the US of its PROTOTYPE, Guitar Hero World Tour, and Wolverine titles. Strong sales of its Call of Duty: World at War overseas also boosted results.

Activision shares are down about 2% in after-market trading following the news.

