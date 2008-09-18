Activision CEO Kotick: We Can’t Say That We'd Like To Hire Take-Two's "Grand Theft Auto" Guys (But Come Work For Us, Guys!) (ATVI)

It’s no secret that the Houser brothers, the rock star creators of the modern Grand Theft Auto franchise, are only under contract at Take-Two (TTWO) until February. But Activision-Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick can’t comment on whether he’ll make a play for the brothers. Or wait! Maybe he can.



A second after telling Goldman Sachs’ Mark Wienkes at the company’s investor conference today that he couldn’t talk about the co-creators of the hit franchise, Kotick had this to say:

We (Activision) really embrace the individual studio model. We know how to take studios and talented teams and appropriately incentivise them. We’ve definitely become the destination location for independently minded entrepreneurial talent.

Translation: Housers, come work for us.

See Also:

Will EA Go After GTA IV Creators?

Nintendo’s Wii Genius: A Rock Star Who Doesn’t Act Like One

Take-Two’s Rockstar: Actually A Rock Star

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.