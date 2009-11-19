Activision CEO Bobby Kotick's $37 Million November

Activision (ATVI) is raking in record hauls with its new hit game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Meanwhile, its CEO, Bobby Kotick, has made almost $40 million selling company stock.



Kotick’s options, issued in 2000, had a strike price of $1.03. He has now exercised nearly 4 million options, selling off the shares at prices from $11.43 to $11.72, resulting in a profit of roughly $37.8 million, according to SEC filings.

