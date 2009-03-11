Activision CEO: $300 Game Consoles Still Too Expensive

Did Acitivsion (ATVI) CEO Bobby Kotick just make a coded swipe at Sony (SNE)?

In an interview with Reuters, Bobby said: “The price on platforms today has still not gotten down to mass-market price points and I think when you’re in the economic circumstances that the world has found itself in, there really is a difference between a $199 game system and a $299 game system.”

Sony, of course, still charges $400 for the PS3. The Activision dig at high-priced game consoles follows a similar statement from EA (ERTS) execs last week, who also said they feared a $400 console could become a luxury item.

What else did Bobby have to say? Not much new:

He wants to expand in China and Korea, places he thinks Activision has underperformed. Activision has already sought an agency of record for China.

Activision is thinking acquisitions with its $3 billion hoard of cash, but Bobby was ‘sceptical of any further large-scale consolidation.’ Speculation still runs high Activision could be a likely buyer of the Mortal Kombat franchise from bankrupt Midway Games.

Activision will be doing the obvious, and focusing its work on the best-selling game console: Nintendo’s (NTDOY) Wii.

