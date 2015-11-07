Activision wants to make a bunch of its wildly successful video games into TV shows and movies

Get ready to see some big video games turned into TV shows and movies.

Activision announced Friday its launching a studio to create original television and film content based on its successful game franchises. Former Disney senior executive Nick van Dyk will serve as co-president of Activision Blizzard Studios.

So what will you see from them?

First up is an animated television series, “Skylanders Academy,” based off its billion-dollar game franchise.

Activision A still from ‘Skylanders: Giants.’

The show will actually feature some pretty big names — Justin Long will play the main character Spyro and “Breaking Bad” favourite Jonathan Banks will voice Eruptor. Norm Macdonald and Ashley Tisdale will lend their voice talents as well.

Ben Leuner/AMC Jonathan Banks plays Mike in both ‘Breaking Bad’ and its spinoff series ‘Better Call Saul.’

Activision Blizzard also has its sights on turning hit game “Call of Duty” into a cinematic universe. The company just released the newest game in the franchise, “Call of Duty: Black Ops III.”

Activision Artwork for ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops III.’

Other successful titles under Activision include “Destiny,” a game from the makers of “Halo,” “Guitar Hero,” and “Diablo.”

Then there’s “World of Warcraft,” which will be getting its own movie from Legendary and Universal next summer.

There’s also that recent $US5.9 billion acquisition of King which means we could see a “Candy Crush” series in development.

We think we may be better off without that last one.

