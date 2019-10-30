Activision Blizzard's latest 'Call of Duty' game has sparked a backlash for its depiction of Russia

‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’/Activision ‘Call of Duty’ is Activision Blizzard’s wildly successful first-person-shooter series.

Activision Blizzard’s latest “Call of Duty” game is facing a backlash in the Russian media and in hundreds of negative reviews on the review aggregator Metacritic for its depiction of Russia.

Much of the controversy centres on the game’s “Highway of Death” mission. The mission sees players advance along a fictional Russian highway, which reviewers have said resembles a real-life road linking Iraq and Kuwait.

Activision Blizzard did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider. In a blog post last week, the firm reiterated that the game’s storylines were fictional.

Despite being praised by many Western video game publications since its release last week, the title has not gone down well in Russia, which features heavily in the game.

The game has received thousands of negative user reviews on the review aggregator Metacritic, with users – many of whom wrote in Russian – variously accusing it of misrepresenting and even slandering the country.

On Metacritic, the average rating given by users to the PlayStation 4 version of the game at the time of writing stood at just 3.4 out of 10.

One user, writing in both English and Russian, demanded that Activision “return me my money,” another accused it of “Russophobia,” while a third accused Activision Blizzard of “demonizing Russia.”

Russian media outlets have also reportedly criticised the game.According to the BBC, the state TV channel Rossiya 24 released a four-minute report criticising “Call of Duty,” while a prominent Russian blogger branded the game “too much” in a tweet Tuesday and called for Russian gamers to “boycott it and show some respect for themselves.”

Most of the controversy seems to stem from the game’s “Highway of Death” mission, which sees players advance along a highway while sniping at Russian forces.

Users have said the highway depicted in the mission resembles a real-life road called Highway 80, which links the Iraqi city of Basra and the Kuwaiti town of Al Jahra. The road was dubbed the “Highway of Death” in the 1990s because of its prominent role in the Gulf War.

This isn’t the only controversy Activision Blizzard has faced in recent weeks. The firm is receiving ongoing criticism for its decision to bar the esports professional Chung “Blitzchung” Ng Wai after he voiced pro-Hong Kong sentiments during a livestream.

Activision Blizzard did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider on the “Call of Duty” backlash. In a blog post last week, the firm described the game as “a fictional story that does not represent real-world events.”

