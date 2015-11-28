Active shooter situation reported at Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood

Police are responding to an active shooter situation at a Planned Parenthood in Colorado Springs, the Denver Post reported on Friday.

“The area is NOT secure,” local police said in a tweet, according to the Post.

There are unconfirmed reports that one officer has been injured, and that the shooter has barricaded himself inside the Planned Parenthood.

BREAKING Colorado Springs active shooter one officer shot – reports coming in. Shooter barricaded in planned parenthood & multiple victims

— Mike Violette (@fopviolette) November 27, 2015

Colorado Springs PD confirms it is responding to an active shooter call on Centennial Blvd.; says the area is not secured.

— Joshua Chavers (@JoshuaChavers) November 27, 2015





More to come…

