Active shooter situation reported at Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood

Natasha Bertrand

Police are responding to an active shooter situation at a Planned Parenthood in Colorado Springs, the Denver Post reported on Friday.

“The area is NOT secure,” local police said in a tweet, according to the Post.

There are unconfirmed reports that one officer has been injured, and that the shooter has barricaded himself inside the Planned Parenthood.


 

More to come…

 

