Flights have been barred from landing at San Diego's airport on reports of an active shooter

Flights aren’t being allowed to land at San Diego International Airport because of an active shooter at a nearby apartment complex.

The complex is under the airport’s approach path, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said. Departures are being allowed, but flights can’t land.

JUST IN FAA: San Diego airport suspends arrivals “due to the active shooter situation under the approach path.” https://t.co/dM57aCrO0C

— NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) November 4, 2015

The suspected gunman has reportedly barricaded himself in a nearby apartment in San Diego’s Bankers Hill neighbourhood and is said to be shooting at police with a long-range sniper rifle. So far, no one has been reported hurt.

SWAT and hostage negotiators are reportedly on the scene to try to end the standoff. Authorities are asking people in the area to stay inside and away from windows.

Officers responding to a domestic violence call heard gunshots at the complex shortly after 9 a.m., according to Lt. Scott Wahl.

Reporters on the scene say gunshots could be heard:

Breaking: PD says shooter had long range rifle. We were told to move back to safety @10News pic.twitter.com/oc6cFNMsJe

— Melissa Mecija (@10NewsMecija) November 4, 2015

