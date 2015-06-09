Big stock funds love these 16 companies the most

Fund managers have feelings too.
Mutual fund managers, like any individual investor, have favourite stocks for their portfolio.
Fortunately, Citi’s Tobias Levkovich compiled this list of stocks that big mutual funds love most.
Levkovich analysed the fifty largest actively-managed mutual funds, and looked at the top ten stock holdings of each fund.
Levkovich then tallied the number of times a single stock appeared in a fund’s top ten holdings, and ranked the companies accordingly.
As you might expect, many of the most popularly-held mutual fund names are some of the most popular and largest companies in the market. Some of the heavy-hitters include Verizon, Apple, Facebook, and Amazon.
We ranked the stocks from those that appeared least-often to the most popular holdings among big mutual funds.
Ticker: AMGN
Industry: Health Care
# of Mutual Fund Holdings:9
Year-to-Date Performance: -1.28%
Market Cap: $US119.56B
Ticker: VZ
Industry: Telecommunication Services
# of Mutual Fund Holdings: 9
Year-to-Date Performance: +0.96%
Market Cap: $US192.63B
Ticker: CMCSA
Industry: Consumer Discretionary
# of Mutual Fund Holdings: 10
Year-to-Date Performance: +1.16%
Market Cap: $US147.38B
Ticker: V
Industry: Information Technology
# of Mutual Fund Holdings: 10
Year-to-Date Performance: +4.32%
Market Cap: $US167.29B
Ticker: MRK
Industry: Health Care
# of Mutual Fund Holdings: 10
Year-to-Date Performance: +3.86%
Market Cap: $US166.66B
Ticker: PFE
Industry: Health Care
# of Mutual Fund Holdings: 10
Year-to-Date Performance: +9.44%
Market Cap: $US210.04B
Ticker: GE
Industry: Industrials
# of Mutual Fund Holdings: 10
Year-to-Date Performance: +7.99%
Market Cap: $US274.97B
Ticker: HD
Industry: Consumer Discretionary
# of Mutual Fund Holdings: 12
Year-to-Date Performance: +5.14%
Market Cap: $US143.37B
Ticker: FB
Industry: Information Technology
# of Mutual Fund Holdings: 12
Year-to-Date Performance: +5.28%
Market Cap: $US230.67B
Ticker: AMZN
Industry: Consumer Discretionary
# of Mutual Fund Holdings: 15
Year-to-Date Performance: +37.57%
Market Cap: $US198.82B
Ticker: GOOGL
Industry: Information Technology
# of Mutual Fund Holdings: 17
Year-to-Date Performance: +3.07%
Market Cap: $US369.49B
Ticker: JPM
Industry: Financials
# of Mutual Fund Holdings: 18
Year-to-Date Performance: +7.72%
Market Cap: $US250.46B
