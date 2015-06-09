Big stock funds love these 16 companies the most

Corey Stern
Fund managers have feelings too.

Mutual fund managers, like any individual investor, have favourite stocks for their portfolio.

Fortunately, Citi’s Tobias Levkovich compiled this list of stocks that big mutual funds love most.

Levkovich analysed the fifty largest actively-managed mutual funds, and looked at the top ten stock holdings of each fund.

Levkovich then tallied the number of times a single stock appeared in a fund’s top ten holdings, and ranked the companies accordingly.

As you might expect, many of the most popularly-held mutual fund names are some of the most popular and largest companies in the market. Some of the heavy-hitters include Verizon, Apple, Facebook, and Amazon.

We ranked the stocks from those that appeared least-often to the most popular holdings among big mutual funds.

16. Amgen

Ticker: AMGN

Industry: Health Care

# of Mutual Fund Holdings:9

Year-to-Date Performance: -1.28%

Market Cap: $US119.56B

15. Verizon Communications

Ticker: VZ

Industry: Telecommunication Services

# of Mutual Fund Holdings: 9

Year-to-Date Performance: +0.96%

Market Cap: $US192.63B

14. Comcast

Ticker: CMCSA

Industry: Consumer Discretionary

# of Mutual Fund Holdings: 10

Year-to-Date Performance: +1.16%

Market Cap: $US147.38B

13. Visa

Ticker: V

Industry: Information Technology

# of Mutual Fund Holdings: 10

Year-to-Date Performance: +4.32%

Market Cap: $US167.29B

12. Merck

Ticker: MRK

Industry: Health Care

# of Mutual Fund Holdings: 10

Year-to-Date Performance: +3.86%

Market Cap: $US166.66B

11. Pfizer

Ticker: PFE

Industry: Health Care

# of Mutual Fund Holdings: 10

Year-to-Date Performance: +9.44%

Market Cap: $US210.04B

10. General Electric

Ticker: GE

Industry: Industrials

# of Mutual Fund Holdings: 10

Year-to-Date Performance: +7.99%

Market Cap: $US274.97B

9. Home Depot

Ticker: HD

Industry: Consumer Discretionary

# of Mutual Fund Holdings: 12

Year-to-Date Performance: +5.14%

Market Cap: $US143.37B

8. Gilead Sciences

Ticker: GILD

Industry: Health Care

# of Mutual Fund Holdings: 12

Year-to-Date Performance: +20.9%

Market Cap: $US167.48B

7. Facebook

Ticker: FB

Industry: Information Technology

# of Mutual Fund Holdings: 12

Year-to-Date Performance: +5.28%

Market Cap: $US230.67B

6. Amazon.com

Ticker: AMZN

Industry: Consumer Discretionary

# of Mutual Fund Holdings: 15

Year-to-Date Performance: +37.57%

Market Cap: $US198.82B

4. Google

Ticker: GOOGL

Industry: Information Technology

# of Mutual Fund Holdings: 17

Year-to-Date Performance: +3.07%

Market Cap: $US369.49B

3. JPMorgan

Ticker: JPM

Industry: Financials

# of Mutual Fund Holdings: 18

Year-to-Date Performance: +7.72%

Market Cap: $US250.46B

1. Microsoft

Ticker: MSFT

Industry: Information Technology

# of Mutual Fund Holdings: 22

Year-to-Date Performance: -0.4%

Market Cap: $US374.10B

