Big stock funds love these 16 companies the most

Fund managers have feelings too.

Mutual fund managers, like any individual investor, have favourite stocks for their portfolio.

Fortunately, Citi’s Tobias Levkovich compiled this list of stocks that big mutual funds love most.

Levkovich analysed the fifty largest actively-managed mutual funds, and looked at the top ten stock holdings of each fund.

Levkovich then tallied the number of times a single stock appeared in a fund’s top ten holdings, and ranked the companies accordingly.

As you might expect, many of the most popularly-held mutual fund names are some of the most popular and largest companies in the market. Some of the heavy-hitters include Verizon, Apple, Facebook, and Amazon.

We ranked the stocks from those that appeared least-often to the most popular holdings among big mutual funds.

16. Amgen Ticker: AMGN Industry: Health Care # of Mutual Fund Holdings:9 Year-to-Date Performance: -1.28% Market Cap: $US119.56B 15. Verizon Communications Ticker: VZ Industry: Telecommunication Services # of Mutual Fund Holdings: 9 Year-to-Date Performance: +0.96% Market Cap: $US192.63B 14. Comcast Ticker: CMCSA Industry: Consumer Discretionary # of Mutual Fund Holdings: 10 Year-to-Date Performance: +1.16% Market Cap: $US147.38B 13. Visa Ticker: V Industry: Information Technology # of Mutual Fund Holdings: 10 Year-to-Date Performance: +4.32% Market Cap: $US167.29B 12. Merck Ticker: MRK Industry: Health Care # of Mutual Fund Holdings: 10 Year-to-Date Performance: +3.86% Market Cap: $US166.66B 11. Pfizer Ticker: PFE Industry: Health Care # of Mutual Fund Holdings: 10 Year-to-Date Performance: +9.44% Market Cap: $US210.04B 10. General Electric Ticker: GE Industry: Industrials # of Mutual Fund Holdings: 10 Year-to-Date Performance: +7.99% Market Cap: $US274.97B 9. Home Depot Ticker: HD Industry: Consumer Discretionary # of Mutual Fund Holdings: 12 Year-to-Date Performance: +5.14% Market Cap: $US143.37B 8. Gilead Sciences Ticker: GILD Industry: Health Care # of Mutual Fund Holdings: 12 Year-to-Date Performance: +20.9% Market Cap: $US167.48B 7. Facebook Ticker: FB Industry: Information Technology # of Mutual Fund Holdings: 12 Year-to-Date Performance: +5.28% Market Cap: $US230.67B 6. Amazon.com Ticker: AMZN Industry: Consumer Discretionary # of Mutual Fund Holdings: 15 Year-to-Date Performance: +37.57% Market Cap: $US198.82B 4. Google Ticker: GOOGL Industry: Information Technology # of Mutual Fund Holdings: 17 Year-to-Date Performance: +3.07% Market Cap: $US369.49B 3. JPMorgan Ticker: JPM Industry: Financials # of Mutual Fund Holdings: 18 Year-to-Date Performance: +7.72% Market Cap: $US250.46B 1. Microsoft Ticker: MSFT Industry: Information Technology # of Mutual Fund Holdings: 22 Year-to-Date Performance: -0.4% Market Cap: $US374.10B

