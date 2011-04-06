ActiveInbox Will Keep Your Gmail Labels Neat And Tidy

Photo: ActiveInboxhq.com
ActiveInbox is a new browser extension that makes Gmail more useful by enhancing Labels to help you get things done.ActiveInbox is essentially a Gmail plugin, enabling you to create projects and organise emails within folders marked “Action,” “Waiting On,” “Someday,” and “Future.”
You can set deadlines and mark emails in a variety of ways, but ActiveInbox is really just a better labelling system for Gmail to help you visualise emails as tasks.
Check out our walkthrough of ActiveInbox to see what’s great and what needs improvement.
When you navigate to Gmail after your install the extension, follow the prompts to take a tour and create your first labels.
Once you finish with labels, you're ready to get started. No more configuration required. Right click on any contact to try it.
One of the coolest features of ActiveInbox is definitely the right click action used (ctrl+click on Mac) to view past exchanges with a contact.
ActiveInbox works great, but it creates a complex web of messy labels you'll have to clean up later if you ever stop using it.
Another cool feature is being able to add deadlines to emails. Well--you can add labels indicating deadlines. We're not quite sure how to access a list of emails with deadlines.
