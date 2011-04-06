ActiveInbox Will Keep Your Gmail Labels Neat And Tidy

Photo: ActiveInboxhq.com

ActiveInbox is a new browser extension that makes Gmail more useful by enhancing Labels to help you get things done.ActiveInbox is essentially a Gmail plugin, enabling you to create projects and organise emails within folders marked “Action,” “Waiting On,” “Someday,” and “Future.”



You can set deadlines and mark emails in a variety of ways, but ActiveInbox is really just a better labelling system for Gmail to help you visualise emails as tasks.

Check out our walkthrough of ActiveInbox to see what’s great and what needs improvement.

