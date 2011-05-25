Check Out This Beautiful Presentation About How Media Companies Can Act More Like Startups

There’s a lot that big media companies can learn from nimble tech startups.We’ve just come across this new presentation deck from Activate, the strategy and consulting firm founded by Michael Wolf (former MTV President) and Anil Dash (blogging hero and Internet expert).

It seems to be a pitch on how media companies can find growth by thinking and acting more like a startup.

It’s worth flipping through. (It’s also gorgeous and simple — the way more slide decks should look.)

