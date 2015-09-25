11 actions you can take today to start getting rich, according to a self-made millionaire

Much of what separates wealthy people from average people is mental — rich people tend to think differently than the average person.
The good news is that success is a learnable skill, and anyone can start thinking, acting, and making choices like the super wealthy.
In T. Harv Eker’s bestselling book, “Secrets of the Millionaire Mind,” the self-made millionaire identifies specific “millionaire mind actions” that could help you master and grow your money.
Here, we’ve highlighted 11 that you can start implementing today:
This could be a tennis, golf, health, or business club, and the idea is to mingle with rich people in a wealthy environment.
'If there's no way you can afford to join a high-end club, have coffee or tea in the classiest hotel in your city,' recommends Eker. 'Get comfortable in this atmosphere and watch the patrons, noticing they're no different from you.'
Why it works: Rich people hang out with those who are equally or more rich.
'Exposure to people who are more successful than you are has the potential to expand your thinking and catapult your income,' explains self-made millionaire and author Steve Siebold. 'In most cases, your net worth mirrors the level of your closest friends.'
Try 'Titan: The Life of John D. Rockefeller,' 'Andrew Carnegie,' 'Steve Jobs,' 'The Snowball: Warren Buffett and the Business of Life,' or 'Open,' professional tennis player Andre Agassi's autobiography.
Why it works: 'Successful people look at other successful people as a means to motivate themselves,' writes Eker. 'They see other successful people as models to learn from. They say to themselves, 'If they can do it, I can do it.''
On a daily basis, tell and remind yourself that money is a positive thing. Try pampering yourself every once in a while -- this could be a massage, manicure, or meal at an upscale restaurant -- and get used to the comfort, security, and positivity that money can provide.
Why it works: Rich people find peace of mind in wealth and see money as a friend. 'If you want to start attracting money, stop seeing it as your enemy and think of it as one of your greatest allies,' Siebold writes.
'It's a friend that has the power to end sleepless nights of worry and physical pain, and can even save your life. The rich see money as a special friend that can help them in ways no other friend can, and these positive feelings lead them to build a stronger relationship every day.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.