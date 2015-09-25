11 actions you can take today to start getting rich, according to a self-made millionaire

Tristan Fewings/Getty Anyone can get started today.

Much of what separates wealthy people from average people is mental — rich people tend to think differently than the average person.

The good news is that success is a learnable skill, and anyone can start thinking, acting, and making choices like the super wealthy.

In T. Harv Eker’s bestselling book, “Secrets of the Millionaire Mind,” the self-made millionaire identifies specific “millionaire mind actions” that could help you master and grow your money.

Here, we’ve highlighted 11 that you can start implementing today:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.