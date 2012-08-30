Action Shots From The Jumping Contests At The Hamptons' Biggest Horse Show

Photo: Jeff Cully/EEFAS

The annual Hampton Classic, one of the biggest show jumping contests in the U.S., is currently taking place in Bridgehampton, and the competition is picking up.On Wednesday rider Scott Stewart took home the Triple Crown Custom high performance award, as well as two other hunter championship prizes.



The weeklong Hampton Classic draws around 1,600 competitors from around the world, all vying for some $700,000 in prize money. It all leads up to the main event, the $250,000 FTI Grand Prix and FEI World Cup Qualifier, which takes place on the final day of competition, Sept. 2.

Our friend Jeff Cully at East End Fine Arts Services will be sending us updates from the Hampton Classic, keeping an eye on everything from the competition to the fashion. Click through to see awesome action shots of the jumpers from Wednesday.

