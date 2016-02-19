This incredible action movie looks more like a video game than a film

“Hardcore Henry,” directed by Ilya Naishuller, is a very different kind of action film. The entire movie was shot from the lead actor’s point of view and via GoPro cameras strapped to his face on a custom camera rig.
The movie opens in theatres April 8th.
Story and editing by Stephen Parkhurst
