One of the world's largest RVs is the $1.7 million Desert Challenger which is built on a missile launcher chassis — see inside

Austria-based Action Mobil created the Desert Challenger, one of the world’s largest off-road capable homes on wheels, according to the company.

The Desert Challenger costs $US1.75 million, according to The Drive.

The home on wheels sits on the chassis of a MAN KAT1, which was originally designed to transport rockets, according to Action Mobil.

The company spent several years planning and building the eight-wheeled RV that was ultimately sent to Saudia Arabia, according to the maker.

The Austria-based company predicts that the Desert Challenger may be the largest home on wheels with off-road capabilities that has ever been built. In total, the overlander – which weighs around 33.1 tons – is 39.4 feet long, 9.8 feet wide, and 12.3 feet tall.

Like any overlander, the Action Mobil’s build comes with a living space, kitchen, and bathroom. But unlike most RVs, the Desert Challenger is equipped with unique features, such as a walk-in refrigerator and multiple surveillance cameras. All of these amenities amounts to a $US1.75 million overlanding Desert Challenger, according to The Drive.

Keep scrolling to see the off-road capable Desert Challenger, which is currently making its way through the Arabian Desert,according to Action Mobil:

The glass reinforced plastic (GRP) sandwich structure creates a 3.9-inch thick wall. In order to increase the interior space, Action Mobil included two wall panels that can hydraulically extend outwards, expanding the width of the living space by 16.4 feet.

For the ultimate off-grid living, the vehicle can hold up to 660.4 gallons of diesel fuel and 634 gallons of fresh water.

The Desert Challenger comes with a granite-floored bathroom that includes a shower, toilet, sink, and storage space, making it almost indistinguishable from a small bathroom in a non-mobile home.

The kitchen — which is lined with stainless steel amenities, counter space, and stovetops — also comes with a caterer area and walk-in refrigerator that can hold up to 79.3 gallons of cool drinking water.

The cabin and driver’s cab are both air-conditioned, allowing the occupants to stay cool in the desert.

The Desert Challenger also comes with eight surveillance video cameras that can be watched through the three TV monitors inside the vehicle.

All of these amenities are powered by a solar system, 1,000-amp hour battery system, and a 25-kilowatt diesel unit that is both quiet and cooled.

The roof of the vehicle, which doubles as an outdoor lounging space, can be accessed with the built-in ladder.

