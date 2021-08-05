A Democratic fundraising site shut out Andrew Cuomo as the New York governor is embroiled in a sexual harassment scandal

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during the daily media briefing at the Office of the Governor of the State of New York on July 23, 2020 in New York City. Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

Online Democratic fundraising powerhouse ActBlue has cut ties with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The move comes after a damning report concluded Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women.

ActBlue confirmed to Insider Thursday that it is no longer processing donations for Cuomo.

A powerhouse online Democratic fundraising platform has cut off New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo following a state investigation that concluded he sexually harassed multiple women and violated both state and federal laws.

The ActBlue donation pages for Cuomo’s campaign committee and a political action committee allied with him on the platform were no longer active as of Thursday, Axios first reported.

“You have attempted to make a contribution to a fundraising page that has no active recipients,” an error message on the web pages currently reads.

“Either the page’s owner has removed all committees or organizations from the page, or we have concluded processing contributions for these committees or organizations,” the message says.

ActBlue confirmed to Insider Thursday that it is no longer processing donations for Cuomo – and that the decision to do so was made by the non-profit organization.

The move comes after New York State Attorney General Letitia James released her office’s bombshell report Tuesday finding that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women – including former and current state employees – from 2013 through 2020.

The 165-page report was released following a months-long probe into the allegations against the three-term Democratic governor.

Cuomo has repeatedly denied the sexual harassment allegations and has refused to step down despite immense political pressure from former allies and top Democrats, including President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who have called on him to resign.