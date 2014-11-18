Actavis Is Buying Botox-Maker Allergan For $66 Billion

Irish pharmaceutical company Actavis will buy Allergan, the maker of Botox, for $US219 per share in cash and stock, the company said in a press release.

Actavis’ CEO Brent Saunders will lead the company.

The deal is valued at $US66 billion.

For many months, Allergan had been fending off a hostile bid from Canadian pharmaceutical company Valeant and hedge fund manager Bill Ackman.

Here’s the company’s statement:

Transaction Valued at $US66 Billion or $US219 per Share in Cash and Actavis Shares –

– Fastest Growing, Most Dynamic Pharmaceutical Company in Global Healthcare –

– Leading Blockbuster Franchises in Ophthalmology, Neurosciences/CNS, Medical Aesthetics/Dermatology/Plastic Surgery, Women’s Health, Gastroenterology and Urology –

– Positioned for Long-Term Double-Digit Organic Revenue and Earnings Growth –

– Double-Digit Accretion to Non-GAAP EPS within First 12 Months –

– Expands International Presence with Greater Market and Product Reach –

– Projected Synergies of at Least $US1.8 Billion while Maintaining R&D Commitment of Approximately $US1.7 Billion –

– Free Cash Flow Generation of more than $US8 Billion expected in 2016 –

– Investment Grade Rating Expected to be Maintained; Rapid Deleveraging to Below 3.5x Debt to Adjusted EBITDA within 12 Months –

– Closing Anticipated in Q2 2015 –

DUBLIN and IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2014 /PRNewswire/ — Actavis plc (NYSE:ACT) and Allergan, Inc. (NYSE:AGN) today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Actavis will acquire Allergan for a combination of $US129.22 in cash and 0.3683 Actavis shares for each share of Allergan common stock. Based on the closing price of Actavis shares on November 14, 2014, the transaction is valued at approximately $US66 billion, or $US219 per Allergan share. The combination will create one of the top 10 global pharmaceutical companies by sales revenue, with combined annual pro forma revenues of more than $US23 billion anticipated in 2015. The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of Actavis and Allergan, and is supported by the management teams of both companies. Actavis anticipates that the expected permanent financing structure, consisting of a combination of new equity and debt, will support an investment grade rating and provide long-term financing flexibility.

“This acquisition creates the fastest growing and most dynamic growth pharmaceutical company in global healthcare, making us one of the world’s top 10 pharmaceutical companies,” said Brent Saunders, CEO and President of Actavis. “We will establish an unrivalled foundation for long-term growth, anchored by leading, world-class blockbuster franchises and a premier late-stage pipeline that will accelerate our commitment to build an exceptional, sustainable portfolio. The combined company will have a strong balance sheet, growing product portfolios and broad commercial reach extending across 100 international markets. Our combined experienced management team is dedicated to driving strong organic growth while capturing synergies and maintaining a robust investment in strategically focused R&D.

“This is a financially compelling transaction. With pro forma revenues in excess of $US23 billion anticipated in 2015, this combination doubles the revenue generated by our brands business and doubles the international revenue of the combined company. Management is committed to maximizing the potential for the combined company to drive industry-leading top and bottom line growth. With this combination, we plan to transform the growth profile of our pharmaceutical business and have the ability to generate organic revenue growth at a compound annual growth rate of at least 10 per cent for the foreseeable future,” added Saunders. “The combination is expected to generate strong free cash flow of more than $US8 billion in 2016 and substantial growth thereafter, which will enable the rapid repayment of debt. We expect that the combination will result in double-digit accretion to non-GAAP earnings within the first 12 months.”

“Today’s transaction provides Allergan stockholders with substantial and immediate value, as well as the opportunity to participate in the significant upside potential of the combined company,” said David E. I. Pyott, Chairman and CEO of Allergan. “We are combining with a partner that is ideally suited to realise the full potential inherent in our franchise. Together with Actavis, we are poised to extend the Allergan growth story as part of a larger organisation with a broad and balanced portfolio, a meaningful commitment to research and development, a strong pipeline and an unwavering focus on exceeding the expectations of patients and the medical specialists who treat them. I am thankful for the hard work and dedication of our employees, and I’m confident they will make many valuable contributions to the combined company. Looking to the immediate future, all of us at Allergan are excited to roll up our sleeves and work closely with the Actavis team to ensure a smooth transition.”

“This combination will greatly enhance our U.S. and international commercial opportunities,” said Paul Bisaro, Executive Chairman of Actavis. “In the U.S., the combination makes us more relevant to an even broader group of physicians and customers. Overseas, it will enhance our commercial position, expand our portfolio and broaden our footprint in Canada, Europe and Southeast Asia and other high-value growth markets, including China, India, the Middle East and Latin America.”

The combined company will be led by Brent Saunders, CEO and President of Actavis, and Paul Bisaro will remain Executive Chairman of the Board. The integration of the two companies will be led by the senior management teams of both companies, with integration planning to begin immediately in order to transition rapidly to a single company. Additionally, two members of the Allergan Board of Directors will be invited to join the Actavis Board of Directors following the completion of the transaction.

Financially Compelling Transaction

The growth profile of the combined pharmaceutical business will be unparalleled in the industry with the ability for double-digit revenue and earnings growth while maintaining investments to grow and develop our product portfolios and pipeline. The addition of Allergan’s portfolio, including multiple blockbuster therapeutic franchises, doubles the revenues of Actavis’ North American Specialty Brands business. On a pro forma basis for full year 2015, the combined company will have three blockbuster franchises each with annual revenues in excess of $US3 billion in Ophthalmology, Neurosciences/CNS and Medical Aesthetics/Dermatology/Plastic Surgery. The specialty product franchises in Gastroenterology, Cardiovascular, Women’s Health, Urology and Infectious Disease treatments will have combined revenues of approximately $US4 billion.

Actavis projects that the transaction will generate at least $US1.8 billion in annual synergies commencing in 2016, in addition to the $US475 million of annual savings previously announced by Allergan in connection with Project Endurance. Actavis also plans to maintain annual R&D investment of approximately $US1.7 billion, ensuring the appropriate resource allocation to continue driving exceptional organic growth.

Significantly Expanded Brand Pharmaceutical Portfolio Supported by a World-Class North American Sales and Marketing Organisation