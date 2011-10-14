This Navy SEAL Blockbuster Stars Actual Navy SEALs -- And It's Going To Blow Kathryn Bigelow's Bin Laden Movie Out Of The Water (VIDEO)

Osama bin Laden had barely been buried at sea when the movie business began collectively scrambling to turn out a great Navy SEAL picture.



The clear leader quickly emerged: Kathryn Bigelow, Oscar-winning director of “The Hurt Locker,” would make a film based on Dalton Fury’s Killing bin Laden.

But guess what?

Relativity Media already has a SEAL movie. It’s called “Act of Valor.” It’s finished (we recently got to screen it). The trailer is below.

Oh, and one more thing — it stars actual Navy SEALs, tactics and equipment (and by equipment we mean ridiculous Chinook helicopters snagging small-boat teams out of the water).

That reality factor raises the stakes on the intense, emotional and incredibly accurate action scenes. Watching it feels (frighteningly) like being embedded with the team.

Also, here’s the thing: though Bigelow’s movie is about bin Laden, it’s still about an assassination — cathartic, perhaps, but not an uplifting conclusion by any means.

“Act of Valor,” on the other hand, builds around a rescue mission — it’s got the feel-good factor.

And seriously — who can top real SEALs in a movie about SEALs? To quote the force itself: damn few.

Video below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.