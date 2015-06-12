Here's why your Instagram feed is being flooded with photos of couples doing acrobatic yoga together

A couple who practices yoga together, stays together?

That’s the theory behind the new trend of yogi couples practicing a sort of yoga and PDA (public display of affection) hybrid — and sharing it all over your social media feeds, as spotted by New York Magazine’s The Cut.

Taking a step-up from just (over)sharing their at-times annoyingly sweet relationship updates, these couples also take the chance to brag about how fit they are. Where will it end?

The Cut notes that there are over 11,000 pictures tagged “#couplesyoga” on Instagram and there’s even a dedicated account: @couplesyoga.

Many of the photos posted on these accounts depict a version of yoga called “acroyoga,” which combines yoga and acrobatics, according to Yoga Journal. It’s a much more intense, vigorous, and dangerous version of yoga that requires two people, making it well-suited to bragging about your relationship on Instagram.

What causes a desire to brag about both your relationship and your athleticism? The jury is still out, but The Cut notes that previous research has found that those who brag about their relationships are more likely to have lower self esteem, while those who post about fitness are more likely to have narcissistic tendencies.

While you chew on that, browse some of the most impressive acroyoga couples on Instagram.

The acrobatic feats are impressive, but we recommend staying away from the #yogakisses tag. It’s for your own good.

