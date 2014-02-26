This CEO Thinks Backing Up Your Data Should Be Like Brushing Your Teeth

Acronis Acronis CEO Serguei Beloussov

Serguei Beloussov, CEO of data backup company Acronis, wants backing up your computer’s data to be like brushing your teeth: it’s “something you should do regularly without even thinking about it, because it’s obvious that the consequences of not doing it are nasty.”

And anyone who’s lost computer data before — music, documents, whatever else — will be the first to tell you how nasty it is. Beloussov wants regular data backup to become a social norm.

Beloussov’s story is interesting. He’s a serial entrepreneur, having also founded Acumatica, a suite of financial apps that run in the cloud, and Parallels, the multimillion-dollar company that makes software that enables you to run Windows applications on an Apple computer.

Acronis is his effort to make data backup as easy as possible. It’s a job he takes seriously. “The productive part of life is 100,000 to 200,000 hours,” he said. “If we can save 10 hours for 10 million users, that’s 500 to 1,000 lives saved.”

This week, Acronis launched a new website to sell new its revamped “AnyData Technology” data protection plans that make it simple for consumers and businesses to select their own options for data backup. His company already has clients like Toshiba, Samsung, Adidas and LG.

