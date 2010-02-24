Acquitted Death Row Inmate Wants $360 Million

Nathson E. Fields, a former Chicago gang member, was convicted of two murders in June 1985. After 18 years in prison (11 of which were spent on death row) and six years out on bond, he was acquitted in a retrial last year.



Now, he wants payback.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Fields filed a federal suit on Monday seeking more than $360 million dollars from 38 defendants, including the City of Chicago, Mayor Richard M. Daley, and the Fraternal Order of Police.

Sun-Times: The suit claims the defendants acted in a “concerted effort and pursuant to policies, practices, customs and unconstitutional actions” in prosecuting Fields. Judge Thomas J. Maloney sentenced him to death for the murders, the suit said.

The judge was later convicted in federal court of taking bribes in murder cases and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, the suit said. Maloney died after spending 13 years in prison.

Fields is the 19th person on death row in Illinois to be declared innocent since the penalty was reinstated in 1976. He’s not the first to sue on account of latent exoneration, of course. A recent example: Louisiana had to pay John Thompson $14 million in 2008.

But, something tells me he’s the first going after $15 million for each year he was falsely accused.

Read more at the Sun-Times.

