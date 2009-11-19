Acquisition rumours Swirling Around Monster

Shares of Monster Worldwide Inc. (MWW) rose and options activity spiked Wednesday as takeover speculation circulated on message boards.

The online job search company has floundered in recent quarters amid the dismal employment environment. The company has had plenty of hungry job seekers but has struggled to attract job advertisers, as companies continue to slash their current staffing levels.

