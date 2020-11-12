Prenetics' pivot from DNA home test kits to rapid COVID-19 testing at Hong Kong airport is expected to play a key role in establishing travel bubbles with nearby countries

Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images

Prenetics is a Hong Kong-based diagnostics and digital healthcare company headed by founder and CEO Danny Yeung

This year the company has expanded its business from DNA home test kits to COVID-19 testing

Prenetics recently acquired UK-based Oxsed, which has developed a COVID-19 rapid testing platform

Prenetics will be using the newly acquired technology as part of a trial of rapid tests at Hong Kong International Airport, beginning in November.

Because of his work, Business Insider named Prenetics CEO, Danny Yeung, to our annual list of the 10 leaders transforming healthcare in Asia.

Back in 2019, Hong Kong-based genetic testing and digital health company Prenetics, was at the forefront of the DNA testing and wellness trend. And it brought its consumer-facing DNA home testing kits to the general market under the brand name CircleDNA in the middle of the year.

By early 2020, however, with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company had shifted gears and was beginning to look at how its technology and distribution networks could be applied to tackling the virus.

In the latest stage of this transition, Prenetics last week acquired Oxsed, a social venture company which has developed a rapid COVID-19 testing platform based on research from UK’s Oxford University. Under the terms of the agreement, Prenetics and DNAFit Life Sciences, Prenetics’ wholly-owned UK entity, will have exclusive global rights to the Oxsed technology.

Prenetics, headed up by founder and CEO Danny Yeung, said it will work together with the Oxsed team on further R&D efforts to fight the global pandemic, and will accelerate Oxsed’s mission to provide rapid COVID-19 testing globally, with a specific focus on low-and middle-income countries.

The Oxsed technology is of particular value to airport testing. It is already in use at London Heathrow for pre-departure passengers. Prenetics says it is also in discussions with global international airports to explore potential roll-outs elsewhere.

In Hong Kong, Prenetics has set-up a semi-automated laboratory and will be utilising Oxsed as part of a set of upcoming trials for passengers arriving at the city’s airport. The trials are expected to play a key part in the development and roll-out of a Hong Kong-Singapore travel bubble.

“This is truly a game-changer and we aim to make the technology available to millions of people globally,” said Yeung. “Rapid, accurate, and frequent testing is one of our most important interventions to prevent large outbreaks and for the global economy. It’s our quest to help everyone in the new “normalcy” and open borders for travel, schools, sports, events, elderly care homes and more.”

The pivot to COVID-19 testing



Prenetics began life in 2014 as a side project for a group of university professors in Hong Kong, focused initially on prenatal genetic screening for expectant mothers. Under the guidance of Yeung, whose previous startup projects had included founding Hong Kong group buying platform uBuyuBuy, later acquired by GroupOn, the company moved into the DNA testing space.

Prenetics first offered its technology exclusively to healthcare professionals before bringing its home-testing kits to the general market. “The future of healthcare is prevention, not treatment,” Yueng told Business Insider. “With the most advanced DNA and diagnostics technology, our treatment mission is to give everyone the power to be in control of their own health.”

Prenetics’ potential has helped it raise over US$60 million in strategic funding from investors including Alibaba Hong Kong Entrepreneurs Fund and Chinese insurance giant Ping An. In September it raised US$15 million in a funding round led by Apis Insurtech Fund I, a venture fund managed by Apis Partners.

With the onset of COVID-19, Prenetics began to apply its technology in efforts to manage the pandemic. The company was the first private laboratory to be appointed by the Hong Kong government for mass community testing. “From genetics to playing a major role in the fight against COVID-19, we are proud to serve,” added Yeung.

In April, Prenetics launched Project Screen by Circle, an initiative to enhance community accessibility to WHO-approved RT-PCR COVID-19 testing at home. In Hong Kong, the company worked with partners such as Prudential Hong Kong and Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) to process up to 3000 daily samples. The initiative was non-profit and purchase subsidies were provided to first responders, including healthcare workers and their families.

In the UK, the same initiative worked with the English Premier League, (EPL) the top tier of English football. The company provided tests at all 20 football clubs across the country, with both players and staff tested. The testing allowed training to commence and ultimately enabled the league to restart in June, three months after it was suspended due to the pandemic. When the new English football season began in September, Prenetics was chosen again as the only testing provider by the EPL.

In a similar initiative, Prenetics also collaborated with the England and Wales Cricket Board, providing testing that would allow international cricket teams to train and play closed door matches. Mobile testing units were set up at cricket stadiums to test players, staff, match officials and media. The first post-lockdown match was played in July, following the testing of 450 people.

Travel bubble



Back in Hong Kong, Prenetics has been involved in a number of ground-level COVID-19 programs. In July, for instance, the company was selected by the local government and Food and Hygiene Department (FEHD) to conduct mass community testing for 200,000 high risk restaurant staff at over 16,000 establishments.

Next will be the set up and operation of the rapid testing facilities at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA). Hong Kong’s chief executive Carrie Lam said last week that HKIA will begin a trial scheme of the rapid Covid-19 tests and depending on the outcome of the tests, the government will consider applying them more extensively to arrivals.

Prenetics acquisition of Oxsed is expected to play a key role not only in the tests, but also the much-anticipated creation of a travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore, said to be the world’s first two-way bubble. According to the Hong Kong government, the relatively low case numbers in both cities has made the travel bubble a possibility and, if successful, a number of similar bubbles with other cities in the region would be considered.

It is expected that the program will start in November, allowing passengers to travel between the two destinations without a 14-day quarantine. Currently, waiting times for the testing process upon arrival in Hong Kong can be up to 12 hours or more. The Prenetics’ tests are expected to take around 15-30 minutes.

Prenetics has already carried out preliminary testing of the new technology â€” in early October the company partnered with Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific to trial the rapid tests on air crew travelling between the city and Singapore.

