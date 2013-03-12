This Is The Sick Penthouse Where John Paulson Could Live If He Moved To Puerto Rico

Photo: Christie’s Real Estate
Everyone is buzzing about a Bloomberg News report that billionaire hedge fund manager John Paulson is considering moving to Puerto Rico to take advantage of a new tax law.Bloomberg News also reports that closely-followed hedge fund manager “recently looked at real estate in the exclusive Condado neighbourhood of San Juan, where an 8,379- square-foot penthouse, complete with six underground parking spaces, lists for $5 million. The area is home to St. John’s School, a private English-language academy where he and his wife could send their two children, said the people, who asked not to be named because the discussions were private.”
Paulson & Co. acknowledged it has looked at real estate there, but doesn’t currently hold anything, the report said.
We were able to track down the $5 million Acquamarina penthouse listed by Trillion Realty Group, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, matching that exact description.
It’s definitely a dream home in paradise and now we’re going to take a tour.
