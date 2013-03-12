This Is The Sick Penthouse Where John Paulson Could Live If He Moved To Puerto Rico

Julia La Roche
Acquamarine penthouse

Photo: Christie’s Real Estate

Everyone is buzzing about a Bloomberg News report that billionaire hedge fund manager John Paulson is considering moving to Puerto Rico to take advantage of a new tax law.Bloomberg News also reports that closely-followed hedge fund manager “recently looked at real estate in the exclusive Condado neighbourhood of San Juan, where an 8,379- square-foot penthouse, complete with six underground parking spaces, lists for $5 million. The area is home to St. John’s School, a private English-language academy where he and his wife could send their two children, said the people, who asked not to be named because the discussions were private.”

Paulson & Co. acknowledged it has looked at real estate there, but doesn’t currently hold anything, the report said. 

We were able to track down the $5 million Acquamarina penthouse listed by Trillion Realty Group, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, matching that exact description. 

It’s definitely a dream home in paradise and now we’re going to take a tour. 

Here's a shot of the Acquamarina building.

Source: Christie's Real Estate

The Acquamarina penthouse occupies the 15th, 16th and 17th floors of the luxury building.

Source: Christie's Real Estate

There's also an elevator for access to each floor.

Source: Christie's Real Estate

The penthouse features floor-to-ceiling windows offering incredible views of the seaside

Source: Christie's Real Estate

As well as the city of San Juan.

Source: Christie's Real Estate

There are also oceanside terraces on each floor of the penthouse.

Source: Christie's Real Estate

Again, the views of the sea are awesome.

Source: Christie's Real Estate

The upper level of the penthouse has an infinity pool and lounge with a full bar.

Source: Christie's Real Estate

Source: Christie's Real Estate

There's plenty of living space in the 8,379 square-foot penthouse, too.

Source: Christie's Real Estate

It features six bedrooms and six full bathrooms. There's also an extra bedroom/bathroom for staff.

Source: Christie's Real Estate

The kitchen has granite counter tops. There's a wine cellar in the penthouse, too.

Source: Christie's Real Estate

There's even a nice place to workout.

Source: Christie's Real Estate

And, of course, it's steps away from the beach!

Source: Christie's Real Estate

Want to see what Paulson could do with his billions?

