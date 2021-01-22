'Undoing that good work': Advocates are pointing to the damage that could be done if the government doesn't extend JobSeeker

Witthaya Prasongsin/Getty Images

The federal government should permanently boost the JobSeeker payment despite promising new employment figures, says the Australian Council of Social Service (ACOSS).

Fresh jobs data yesterday revealed the unemployment rate dropped 0.2% in December to 6.6%, but advocates say those promising numbers don’t tell the whole story.

The JobSeeker Coronavirus Supplement, which has faced successive cuts, is slated to expire at the end of March.

A welcome downturn in Australia’s unemployment rate doesn’t mean the federal government should slash the boosted JobSeeker subsidy in March, according to the Australian Council of Social Service (ACOSS).

In response to yesterday’s labour market update, which showed Australia’s unemployment rate dip 0.2% to 6.6% in December, ACOSS said Australians out of work will need further support through 2021.

“We know that for every job vacancy, there are nine people looking for a job or more hours, and that this is even worse in many regional areas,” said ACOSS Acting CEO Edwina MacDonald.

The latest job market figures suggest Australia’s economic recovery from the worst impacts of the coronavirus pandemic is underway.

But 900,000 Australians remain unemployed, 1.2 million are seeking more hours, and the data suggests the return of part-time employment has outstripped full-time work.

MacDonald said those facts don’t square with the federal government’s consecutive cuts to the JobSeeker Coronavirus Supplement.

The supplement, which builds on the existing JobSeeker rate, originally provided eligible Australians with an extra $550 a fortnight through the middle of 2020.

That payment was credited with keeping millions of Australians from falling below poverty, and successfully lifting 400,000 people over that threshold.

ACOSS has long condemned cuts to the extra payment, which now stands at $150 a fortnight.

Following the latest unemployment figures, MacDonald condemned the potential of the supplement being removed entirely at the end of March.

“While the Government did the right thing at the start of the crisis by increasing income support, it’s now undoing that good work with cuts, which have left people on JobSeeker struggling to get by on $50 a day,” MacDonald said.

“What’s worse, the Government still hasn’t ruled out going back to the brutal old Newstart rate of just $40 a day at the end of March.”

“Last year we heard from people who were able to buy new clothes and shoes for the first time in years but now they’re again having to make hard decisions between covering rent, groceries and medical needs.“

MacDonald said the most effective fix would be to permanently boost the core JobSeeker rate, which hasn’t changed in real terms since 1994.

But the federal government may feel inclined to highlight improving unemployment figures, instead of continuing a JobSeeker boost that Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has long branded as temporary.

