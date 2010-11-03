Acorn Just Filed For Chapter 7 Bankruptcy

Photo: TPM

Two years after becoming perhaps the most vocally maligned organisation in the country, ACORN announced today it is filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. The community organising group has been in the process of dissolving for the better part of the year. In March, it announced it was folding as a national entity.



ACORN, which as part of its mission did voter registration drives in minority areas, became the target of conservative ire during the 2008 presidential campaign, accused of massive organised voter fraud. Opposition to the group reached a fever pitch after young conservative activist James O’Keefe released highly edited videos he claimed proved the group was engaging in illegal activity. Congress voted overwhelmingly last September to defund the group, and it’s been withering ever since.

“The ongoing political onslaught caused irreparable harm,” ACORN CEO Bertha Lewis said in a statement. “This effort was a clear attempt to cast a shadow over the historic 2008 Presidential election, and set up a far right counter offence. Through those attacks we re-tooled and re-organised. Then again came the right-wing media blitz. This time of edited videos that misrepresented our mission, and consequently misled the public. The pressure and cost of defending ourselves in multiple investigations as a result of the falsified videos has eroded our organisation. As a result we will be filing Chapter 7 bankruptcy by close of business today.”

Those who claim there exists an organised, widespread voter fraud conspiracy continue to cite ACORN as proof, alleging that it still operates through a web of front groups.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.