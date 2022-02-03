4 foods that can trigger acne breakouts, according to dermatologists

Shake Shack double cheeseburger. Erin McDowell/Insider

Dermatologists say proper nutrition can make a big difference in your skin’s health.

Certain foods like dairy, fast food, and sugar can increase your chance of breakouts.

Studies found mild food allergies or sensitivities can also trigger acne.

Skincare isn’t all about what you put on your face. Dermatologists say what you put in your body can be just as important.

“Acne is triggered by diet and if you don’t control the amount you take in of dairy and carbohydrates, your acne may be out of control,” Dr. Lily Talakoub, a dermatologist at McLean Dermatology, said in a TikTok.

Processed foods like dairy, whey protein, white bread, and foods high in sugar can increase breakouts, according to experts. Food allergies can also trigger acne, dermatologists say.

Dairy

Our food reporters tested three different cream cheese recipes to find the tastiest — and easiest to make. Lauren Edmonds/Insider

Dairy, particularly products made out of cow’s milk, can cause pimples, experts say.

According to Renée Rouleau, a celebrity esthetician that has worked on stars like Demi Lovato, Lili Reinhart, and Madelaine Petsch, the hormone content in milk could be to blame.

“The hypothesis is that since the majority of milk in the U.S. comes from pregnant cows (and some cows are given growth hormones), the hormone levels in milk may play a role in excess sebum production, which promotes acne,” Rouleau told Byrdie.

Dairy is also a common food sensitivity for many people, as 68% of the world is lactose intolerant. According to a 2010 study in Science of the Total Environment, mild food allergies and sensitivities can manifest as acne and inflammation.

Sugary drinks and fast food

According to Dr. Muneeb Shah, a dermatologist with over 12 million followers on TikTok, the high processed sugar content in fast food can cause acne. The American Academy of Dermatology states sugary foods and drinks can cause your blood sugar to spike, creating a hormonal acne response.

White bread

According to Dr. Yorum Harth, a board-certified dermatologist and specialist in acne phototherapy, white bread can cause acne because it is a high glycemic food, meaning it causes the body’s blood sugar level to rise quickly.

“This leads to enlargement of the sebaceous oil glands, more sebum (oil) production, and ultimately, more acne breakouts,” Harth told MDacne.

Whey protein

Whey protein, which is commonly found in protein powders, is known to trigger acne when consumed in excess, NYC-based dermatologist Dr. Joyce Park said in a TikTok.

Similarly to white bread, whey protein is a high glycemic food that increases the body’s blood sugar levels, which leads to more oil build up which can clog pores.