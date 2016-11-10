ACLU to Donald Trump: 'See you in court'

aclu.org The homepage of the American Civil Liberties Union’s website on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

The American Civil Liberties Union sent a message to President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday, promising the organisation’s “full firepower” should he seek to undermine the Constitution or violate Americans’ rights with the proposals he campaigned on.

A message emblazoned on the homepage of the organisation’s website read “See you in court” next to Trump’s photo, with a “Donate” button underneath.

The ACLU warned Trump that it will be “eternally vigilant every day of your presidency” and will “never waver” from protecting Americans’ Constitutional rights.

The statement was in stark contrast to the conciliatory tone many of Trump’s harshest critics took on Wednesday in the wake of his upset victory,

In the statement, the ACLU listed several of Trump’s campaign promises, including his promise to assemble a deportation force to remove 11 million undocumented immigrants, ban Muslims from entering the country, “open up” libel laws to allow him to more easily sue news organisations, and bring back waterboarding and other forms of torture.

Such initiatives, were they implemented, would violate the First, Fourth, Fifth, Eighth, and 14th Amendments, and would be “un-American and wrong-headed,” the ACLU wrote.

“It you do not reverse course and instead endeavour to make these campaign promises a reality, you will have to contend with the full firepower of the ACLU at every step,” the organisation’s executive director Anthony Romero wrote.

“Our staff of litigators and activists in every state, thousands of volunteers and millions of card-carrying members and supporters are ready to fight against any encroachment on our cherished freedoms and rights.”

Users took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce donations to the ACLU, as well as other charities and nonprofits.

A lot of you are donating to the ACLU today because you’re not sure what else to do. We’re in this with you. https://t.co/cfvIQSqYfx

— ACLU National (@ACLU) November 9, 2016

So yeah… Today might be a good day to donate to Planned Parenthood, the ACLU & any number of other suddenly VERY important organisations.

— Wilson Bethel (@WilsonBethel) November 9, 2016

The past 24h have me worried about my family’s finances, but I found $ to donate to @plannedparenthood, @aclu, @eff. Dig deep and make ready

— Cory Doctorow (@doctorow) November 9, 2016

ACLU is going to need a bigger budget, you guys. Donate here: https://t.co/GSvOCyKmGk

— Erin Burr, sir (@erinscafe) November 9, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.