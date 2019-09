The ACLU recently received its long awaited FOIA request from the Justice Department about the FBI’s warrantless snooping of emails and text messages.



Here’s what they FBI sent back. Not to ruin your scroll-stravaganza, but the entire text is redacted.

(H/t Reason)

Totally Redacted FOIA response by kmanguward

