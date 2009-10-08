Ackman's Pershing Square Doing Great In September, Up 27.4% YTD

Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square is still doing very well, thank you.



A source close to the firm confirmed for us what was previously reported by Dealbreaker. Pershing Square LP is up 6.1% for September, which brings the fund’s year-to-date returns to 27.4%.

The fund, with $1.66 billion in assets under management, is long credit default swaps, with approximately $350 million in notional exposure. It invests in business services, commercial services, food & beverage, real estate investment trusts, restaurants and retail.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.