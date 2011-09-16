PRESENTING: The Full Story Of The "Hong Kong Miracle"

Photo: US Navy
Hong Kong is growing… and fast.That’s part of the reason Pershing Square Management’s Bill Ackman made headlines yesterday when he announced a long bet on the Hong Kong dollar.
But Hong Kong is more than the subject of Ackman’s next big trade — it’s a booming economy with overwhelmingly accommodative monetary policy.
Ackman even goes so far as to call the region’s growth a “miracle.”
