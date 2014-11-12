REPORT: Bill Ackman Just Took A Huge Stake In An Animal Health Company And Shares Are Ripping

Activist investor Bill Ackman, who runs Pershing Square Capital, has taken a huge stake in animal health company Zoetis, the Wall Street Journal reports citing unnamed sources familiar with the investment.
Shares of Zoetis (ZTS) were last trading up about 7% following the news.
Ackman’s position is worth about $US2 billion. It’s about a 10% stake, the Wall Street Journal report said.
According to the Journal, Ackman might push for Zoetis to be acquired by pharmaceutical company Valeant.
Ackman is known for being a mostly long-only investor. He takes large positions in a handful of companies he thinks are undervalued and advocates for changes from management to unlock shareholder value.
We’ll have more in a moment.
Here’s a chart:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.