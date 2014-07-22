Bill Ackman Prepares 'The Most Important Presentation' Of His Career On Herbalife

Activist investor Bill Ackman said tomorrow he will give “the most important presentation” of his career.

“You’re going to learn why Herbalife is going to collapse,” he said on CNBC’s “Half Time Report”.

Ackman has been short Herbalife — a maker of health shakes — since late 2012.

Since that time, Ackman has waged a constant campaign against the company, arguing that it’s actually an illegal pyramid scheme.

Now he’s claiming that he’s ready to deliver a final death blow against the company.

Ackman will be unveiling an investigation into Herbalife’s nutrition clubs. He says he has hundreds of hours of video, audio and internal documents to support his claims.

The presentation will be at 10 a.m. EST.

He added that Herbalife’s CEO Michael Johnson and his team are invited to the event.

We’ll be covering it live.

Herbalife shares are down over 7%.

