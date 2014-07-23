Bill Ackman Has Already Retracted A Claim From His Herbalife Presentation

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Bill Ackman of Pershing Square Capital Management speaks during the Ira W. Sohn investment research conference in New York May 27, 2009.

Bill Ackman has already been forced to retract a contention he made during his three hour presentation Tuesday on why he believes dietary supplement firm Herbalife is a fraud.

CNBC’s Scott Wapner reports the Pershing Square founder had argued that an Herbalife analyst had been fired from research firm D.A. Davidson, with the implication that he’d been too bullish.

But the analyst, Tim Ramey, left Davidson voluntarily. Ramey sent CNBC emails that said debunk Ackman’s assertion, and he emailed Ackman directly about the issue.

Reached by Wapner, Ackman said he’s now convinced Ramey was not fired. “Please make sure to correct the record,” Ackman told Wapner.

Herbalife shares ended Tuesday up 25%.

