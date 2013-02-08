BILL ACKMAN: Dear Herbalife, Please Answer These 284 Questions

Hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, the founder of $12 billion Pershing Square Capital Management, has just released 38 pages of questions for Herbalife. There are 284 questions in total.



Ackman, who believes Herbalife is a pyramid scheme, is shorting more than 20 million shares of the multi-level marketing company that sells nutrition products.

After he gave a mammoth 342-slide presentation on his Herbalife short thesis in December, Herbalife hosted an analyst day in January to rebut his claims.

“Herbalife management has repeatedly stated its commitment to total transparency, saying that the Company will answer any and all questions about Herbalife, its business model, and its products. In response to this invitation, we have prepared a substantial number of detailed questions, the answers to which should assist the public in understanding Herbalife. We look forward to the Company’s answers.”

We’re going through the questions and will be featuring some of our favourites on the site.

In the meantime, you can view all of Pershing Square’s questions here [.PDF] >

ValueWalk‘s Jacob Wolinsky posted the Questions for Herbalife from Bill Ackman on Scribd:



