Bill Ackman Is Buying An Ultra-Expensive Manhattan Penthouse... But He's Not Moving Into it

One57 is a super luxurious residential skyscraper overlooking Central Park that is currently under construction.

You might remember it from super storm Sandy as the building with the hanging crane.

The deal for the apartment, which occupies the 75th and 76th floors, is still in contract, the report said.

An unnamed source told the Journal that Ackman, who runs $12 billion Pershing Square Capital Management, does not have plans to move into the apartment. Instead, the apartment is being used as an investment, according to the source.

If he did move in, though, it would be perfect because it’s just steps away from his hedge fund’s office at 888 Seventh Avenue.

Here’s a rendering of One57 looks like:

Extell Development CompanyA rendering of One57

