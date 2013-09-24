Bill Ackman Has A Few Ideas For A High School Class About Investing

We caught up with hedge fund manager Bill Ackman at an event in the Upper East Side last night for

the Oxford Pershing Square Graduate Scholars Programme launch.

For Ackman, a large part of his philanthropic activities focus on education, primarily early and high school education.

So we asked the activist investor if he thinks students today are receiving a sufficient knowledge on investing.

“You know it’s interesting. I’ve actually always thought that high school education should include a program on everything on how to get a mortgage, how to manage your personal finances, credit cards, student loans. When you think about the subprime crisis, a lot of that was caused by people who were fairly unsophisticated about finance in many cases not understanding the ramifications of what an adjustable mortgage is and what Libor is and all the factors are…” he explained.

Maybe he should teach.

