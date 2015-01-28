Bill Ackman Has Gained $11.6 Billion For His Investors Since 2004

Hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, the CEO of Pershing Square Capital, has gained $US11.6 billion for his investors since 2004, according to fund-of-funds LCH Investments NV.

The 48-year-old activist investor is now ranked No. 19 on LCH’s “Greatest Money Managers” list.

The list measures net gains (after fees) of hedge fund manager’s since their respective fund’s inception. The list includes fund managers like George Soros, Paul Tudor Jones, Louis Bacon and Ray Dalio.

Ackman is now the youngest person on the list.

According to LCH, Pershing Square generated $US4.5 billion in net gains in 2014. A large part of those returns were a result of his profitable stake in Allergan.

Ackman, who runs Pershing Square Capital Management, had a big year in 2014, netting

40.4% for the year, according to the performance report for the fund.

Overall, 2014 was an incredibly underwhelming year for hedge funds. According to research firm Preqin, hedge funds on average returned just 3.78%, the lowest annual return since their 1.85% loss in 2011. To put that in perspective, the Standard & Poor 500 rose 13% last year.

Ackman has said before that he wants to have “one of the greatest investment track records of all time.” He would also like to surpass legendary investor Warren Buffett’s record.

Here’s LCH’s full list:

